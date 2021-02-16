Dutee Chand confirms in season's first Indian Grand Prix

Dutee Chand has been one of India’s greatest athletes in track and field events, with the women’s 100m national record still in her name. Having won the two Silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, she is aiming to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She recently confirmed her participation in the season’s first Indian Grand Prix, to be held at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala on February. The meet is apparently a qualifier for the Tokyo Games.