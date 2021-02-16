Dutee Chand confirms in season's first Indian Grand Prix

Today at 7:56 PM
Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand will take part in the season’s first Indian Grand Prix at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala on February 18. National record holder in the men’s 100m event – Amiya Kumar Mallick will also feature in the event as per the latest reports.
Dutee Chand has been one of India’s greatest athletes in track and field events, with the women’s 100m national record still in her name. Having won the two Silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, she is aiming to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She recently confirmed her participation in the season’s first Indian Grand Prix, to be held at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala on February. The meet is apparently a qualifier for the Tokyo Games.
Amiya Kumar Mallick, the current record holder in the men’s 100m event has also confirmed his participation in the event. However, the likes of Manjeet Singh (2018 Asian Games Gold medallist - 800m event), Muhammed Anas (400m national record holder), Arokia Rajiv (Asian Games Bronze medallist and Murali Sreeshankar will give the event a miss.
“I’m treating the competition as a warmup race for the Federation Cup to be held next month. I will see how my body reacts to the race as I’m racing after a long gap due to the pandemic and then prepare for the competition next month,” said Amiya Kumar Mallick, as reported by IANS.
