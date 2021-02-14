2021 Tokyo Olympics | Would be good if athletes get vaccinated before Games, asserts Neeraj Chopra

Today at 2:43 PM
Neeraj Chopra - one of India’s primary medal prospects in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics has stated that it would be good if the athletes can get vaccinated for Covid-19 before the mega event kicks-off. The Sports Minister has already announced that the athletes would be vaccinated on priority.
With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed by a year due to the pandemic, the re-scheduled start on July 23 looks possible, but there are few hurdles to cross before the event gets underway. With the Covid-19 cloud still looming over, precautions should be taken and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had requested the Health Ministry to vaccinate the Tokyo-bound athletes on priority.
Even though nothing has been finalised, Indian Javelin thrower and one of India’s brightest prospects feel that it would be good if they are vaccinated before the mega event kicks-off.
"Ministry and all are thinking that if athletes get the Covid-19 vaccine before the Olympics, I think it is a good thought. They must be aware of everything, if every athlete gets the jab before the Olympics, then it would be good," said Neeraj Chopra, to ANI.
It was previously announced by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, as well as by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra that the athletes’ vaccination would be of utmost priority. Neeraj’s preparation for the Games is in full swing and he is happy with the way the camp was conducted in Bhubaneswar.
"The experience has been good, it was the first time that our camp was organised in Bhubaneswar, and the facilities were quite good. Whatever we needed for preparing for Olympics, it was given to us and we were helped at every possible stage,” added the Tokyo-bound athlete.
