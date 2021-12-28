Asian Games 2022 | AFI set stiff qualification marks for the continental championship

Today at 6:54 PM
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has now released a list of new qualifying standards for the athletes, who want to make it to the team of Asian Games 2022, which are scheduled to be held in China from September 10 to 25. Back in 2018, the Indian athletes had gone on to win 20 medals.
Neeraj Chopra will once again be a star attraction, and will be expected to defend his Asian title.
As far as other athletes are concerned, it will be a tough task for them to make the cut only. The men's sprinters will have to better the long-standing national records be find a place in the Asian Games. 10.17s is set as the mark to qualify, while the Indian national record stands at 10.17s.
In the men's 200, the mark is 20.61s, while the national record is held by Muhammad Anas Yahiya, at 20.63 seconds and the situation is the same in the women's sprint section. Dutee Chand will have to better her national records to be a part of the Asian Games squad.
Qualification standards for Asian Games 2022
100m
M - 10.17s
W - 11.42s
200m
M- 20.61s
W - 23.00s
400m
M - 45.89s
W - 52.00s
800m
M - 1:47.05s
W - 2:02.00s
1500m
M - 3:47.35s
W - 4:13.00s
5000m
M - 13:00.00s
W - 15:40.00s
10000m
M - 29:30.00s
W - 32:42.08s
3000m steeplechase
M - 8:35.40s
W - 9:45.00s
Triple Jump
M - 16.43m
W - 13.58m
High Jump
M - 2.24m
W - 1.80m
