Indian mixed 4*400m relay team wins bronze at U-20 World Athletics Championships

The Indian mixed 4*400m relay team comprising Bharat S, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil claimed a memorable bronze medal at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, in Nairobi, on Wednesday. Having set a championship record in the heats, the Nigerian team bagged the top honours with timing of 3:19:70.
India entered the final as the second-best team overall in the championships, with them recording a time of 3:23:36 in the heats. However, Nigeria, which secured a championship record in the heats, claimed the gold medal with a timing of 3:19:70, while Poland finished at the second spot by clocking 3:19:80.
The win marked India’s fifth medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championships, following Seema Antil (bronze in discus throw, 2002), Navneet Kaur Dhillon (bronze in discus throw, 2014), Neeraj Chopra (gold in javelin throw, 2016), Hima Das (gold in 400m, 2018). However, this was only the first time that the mixed 4*400m relay event was inducted into the championships.
