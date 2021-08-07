Twitter explodes as Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian gold medalist in athletics

Today at 6:04 PM
Neeraj Chopra has created history in Tokyo as the 23-year-old has become the first Indian since Abhinav Bindra in Beijing, 2008, to win a gold medal. Chopra’s gold is India’s first-ever in Athletics, and the gold also means that Tokyo 2020 will go down as India’s most successful Olympic campaign.
LEGEND.
KING of India, take a bow! @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/rFFexklGEi— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 7, 2021
Name to be remembered.. #NeerajChopra👏
Historic Athletic Gold medal. Big Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning gold medal for India #Tokyo2020 you make us all proud. #Cheer4India— M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 7, 2021
That's how you prove you're an Indian!🇮🇳
YESSSSS!!!! #NeerajChopra— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 7, 2021
Nation is in happy tears!
On top of the world 🥇👏🇮🇳 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 7, 2021
#NeerajChopra what a champion, just second ever Individual #GoldMedal, first ever medal in Athletics. And a Highest ever medal tally for India at the Olympics. Filled with pride . pic.twitter.com/C3KoIfbpsM— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 7, 2021
Ohhh yesssss!!! For the first time!
Feels good to be Indian today! #NeerajChopra— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2021
True!
His arm represents the strength of 1.3 billion people! 🇮🇳 #NeerajChopra #Gold pic.twitter.com/GrMQ51qO1l— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2021
Throw landed in Indian hearts!
Yes boy !! You did it . The country salutes you 👏🏽🙋♂️ so proud of you 👏🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽! 🥇 @Neeraj_chopra1— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2021
BIG BIG Moment!
What a proud moment for all of us Neeraj chopra you are GOLD my brother 🥇🇮🇳 @Olympics @NBCOlympics— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.