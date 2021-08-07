 user tracker image
    Twitter explodes as Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian gold medalist in athletics

    Neeraj Chopra claims India's first independent gold medal

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:04 PM

    Neeraj Chopra has created history in Tokyo as the 23-year-old has become the first Indian since Abhinav Bindra in Beijing, 2008, to win a gold medal. Chopra’s gold is India’s first-ever in Athletics, and the gold also means that Tokyo 2020 will go down as India’s most successful Olympic campaign.

    LEGEND.

    Name to be remembered.. #NeerajChopra👏

    That's how you prove you're an Indian!🇮🇳 

    Nation is in happy tears!

    Ohhh yesssss!!! For the first time!

    True!

    Throw landed in Indian hearts!

    BIG BIG Moment!

