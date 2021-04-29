2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian women's relay team likely to miss Olympic qualifiers

Today at 1:31 PM
It was a few days ago that India’s ace sprinter Hima Das assured that the women’s 4*100m relay team, which she is also a part of, will qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But, as per the latest developments, their aspirations have taken a huge blow as the squad will miss out on the upcoming World Relays in Poland, a qualifying event, owing to the cancellation of a connected flight en-route to the venue.
"We are very disappointed at this moment. There are no direct flights between Indian airports and Warsaw, Poland. This meant that despite the best efforts, the squad could not be rerouted on another airline,” said AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla.
Apart from Hima, national record holder Dutee Chand was also included in the squad, alongside S Dhanalakshmi, Archana Suseendran, Himashree Roy and AT Dhaneswari. The suspension of the concerned flight was due to the flight restrictions from India, a nation that is struggling with the steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
"For the last 24 hours, we have been consistently trying to find alternatives... We have been constantly speaking to the Organisers, the World Athletics, various consulates and airlines to reroute them. Under the present scenario nobody has obliged," added the official.
