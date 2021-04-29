2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian women's relay team likely to miss Olympic qualifiers

It was a few days ago that India’s ace sprinter Hima Das assured that the women’s 4*100m relay team, which she is also a part of, will qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But, as per the latest developments, their aspirations have taken a huge blow as the squad will miss out on the upcoming World Relays in Poland, a qualifying event, owing to the cancellation of a connected flight en-route to the venue.