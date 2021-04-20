2021 Tokyo Olympics | We are confident of qualifying in the 4*100m event, asserts Hima Das

Today at 12:47 AM
Indian sprinter Hima Das is confident that the women’s 4*100m relay team, which she is also a part of, will qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics during the World Athletics Relay, in Poland, next month. Apart from the 'Dhing Express, national record holder Dutee Chand will also feature in the event.
Hima Das is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Games, but, she is part of the women’s 4*100m relay team that is set to feature in the World Athletics Relay in Poland, next month. The top eight finishers will directly get berths in the Olympics, which is set to kick-start on July 23, later this year.
Along with Hima Das, national record holder Dutee Chand, Archana Susenndran and S Dhanalaskhmi will form the quartet in the upcoming event, while Himashree Roy and AT Dhaneshwari the other members of the 4*100 team. Das has admitted, however, that she is confident that the team would qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Games.
“Dutee will also be a part of the team, we are confident that we can qualify for the Olympics during the World Relays. We should do it. I am in very good shape and the other members are also doing good and preparing well. We have done really well (in the individual 100m) during the Federation Cup,” said Hima Das, as reported by PTI.
The Dhing Express, as she is popularly known as, will take part in the 100m and 200m in training and exposure trips in Turkey and would also take part in the Olympic qualifying events. Hima claim-to-fame moment came during the World U20 Championships in Tampere, where she claimed a Gold medal in the 400m event.
“I will be running 100m and 200m during training. I will also take part in competitions (Olympic qualifying events) in an around Turkey,” added the athlete.
