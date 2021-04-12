Dutee Chand to undergo one-week quarantine before preparing for World Relays

Today at 6:48 PM
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand will stay in quarantine for one week, at Patiala’s National Sports Institute before she starts preparing for next month’s World Relays. During the seven-day period, she won’t be able to train on the main synthetic track, use the main gymnasium or enter the dining hall.
Dutee Chand untill now was training in Bhubaneswar, but recently shifted base to Patiala to train with other members of her team of 4*100m relay squad shortlisted for the World Relays, in Poland next month, which is also an Olympic qualifying event. She is one of the key runners in the event, alongside Hima Das, with four others – S Dhanalakshmi, Himashree Roy, Archana Suseendran, and AT Daneshwari completing the squad.
But, as per the latest guidelines issued by the SAI (Sports Authority of India) to control the spread of the virus, incoming athletes would be required to produce RT-PCR negative reports, as well as stay in quarantine for one week before training in groups. During the quarantine, she won’t be able to train on the main synthetic track, use the main gymnasium or enter the dining hall.
"We have to stay indoors for a week. But we can go out to train at a particular time of the day. Since we are in quarantine for six-seven days we can't train on the main synthetic track and do collective training with other sprinters," said Dutee Chand’s coach N. Ramesh, to IANS.
"We can't go to the dining hall. The meals are being served in the room. We will train on a grassy ground that is far off from the main track used by other athletes for training," he added.
