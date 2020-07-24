India's mixed team relay event Silver medal at 2018 Asian Games upgraded to Gold

On the other hand, the athlete also lost her 2018 Asian Games 400m hurdles Gold medal as the AIU disqualified all her wins for the period August 24, 2018, to November 26, 2018. This allowed Indian athlete Anu Raghavan to claim a Bronze medal in the same event, taking India’s overall tally to 70 at the multi-sport event. Previously, she had clocked 56.71 seconds to finish fourth behind Bahrain’s Aminat Yusuf Jamal, who has been upgraded to silver, while top podium finish has now been awarded to Vietnam’s Quachi Thi Lan.