Dutee Chand wants to sell her car to fund training for Tokyo Olympics because of COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic situation has not only left athletes stranded at home but has given them little scope of keeping their shape until the lockdown eases. With the Tokyo Olympics pushed back by a year and sports activities stalled for the time being, the athletes are in a spot of bother, having lost their sponsorship deals. 100 metres sprinter and Olympian Dutee Chand has confessed that she has to sell her BMW car to fund her training for the Tokyo Games next year.

“I want to sell my BMW car. If anyone wants to buy, contact me on messenger. It was a difficult decision for me to put up that post… Had there been an Olympics, I would have been all set, but, as the Games have been postponed by a year, I am unable to support myself,” said Dutee Chand, as reported by Indian Express.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, all completions have been cancelled. Sponsorships for the Olympics are also no longer there. I have spent all my money and haven’t earned anything in the last few months. There will be no new sponsors either during this time so selling my car is the only option left,” added the athlete.

Dutee Chand is only the third Indian woman to qualify for the 100 metres event at the Olympics when she achieved the feat at the Rio Games. A couple of years later, she clinched a Silver medal in the same category at the Jakarta Asian Games, which was India’s first medal in the 100 metres event since 1998.