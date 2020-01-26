Pittsburgh Open Squash | India's Saurav Ghosal moves into semi-final round

Today at 10:18 AM
India's Saurav Ghosal has moved into the semi-final of the Pittsburgh Open after having defeated sixth seed Cesar Salazar, of Mexico, on Friday January 24. Besides Ghosal, there was another Indian, Ramit Tandon, with promise in this ongoing PSA world tour event but he couldn't make it.
With Saurav Ghosal into the semi-final of the Pittsburg Open, India still have hope to win a medal in the The Professional Squash Association (PSA) world tour event that is underway in Pittsburg. India had hopes in Ramit Tandon, who couldn't make it past the first round. Meanwhile, Ghosal will play to qualify for the finals.
Second seeded Saurav Ghosal has moved into the semi-final of the Pittsburgh Open, a PSA World tour event here late on Friday with a fluent 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 win over Mexican sixth seed Cesar Salazar.
The Indian ace, who had a bye in the first round had a relatively tougher second round which was the pre-quarterfinal in getting past England's Nathan Lake. Ghosal dropped a close game before regaining touch to finish off the winning act of grabbing the next three. Ghosal faces the fifth seeded Egyptian Omar Mossad next.
Another Indian who was in the fray, Ramit Tandon went out in the first round.
