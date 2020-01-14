Tournament of Champions Squash | Two Indians Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa in pre-quarters

Both players had a first-round bye in their respective sections. In the second round Ghosal had a task in hand in getting past Cesar Salazar of Mexico with the match going five games after the Indian had led 2-0 in game score at one stage. Ghosal won 11-2, 12-10, 5-11,8-11,11-9, the match stretching to 73 minutes. In the pre-quarterfinal, Ghosal is set to play the sixth seeded German Simon Rosner. In contrast, Joshna, seeded 12 in the women’s section had a comfortable win over Tinne Gills of Netherlands. Joshna won 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 and will face the 6th seeded New Zealander Joelle King.