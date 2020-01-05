British Junior Open | Anahat Singh reaches U-13 girls final in squash

An Indian in a final in the ongoing British Junior Open came true with Anahat Singh achieving the big moment in the girls U-13 category here on Sunday. One more Indian could make it and that is Veer Chotrani in the U-19 and that semi-final match is slated for late tonight.

Meanwhile, the morning session belonged to Anahat after her gruellling semi-final against an Egyptian opponent, Janna Galal, the number two seed and a tough customer. Seeded ¾ it was not expected to be easy for the Indian and as it happened, she lost the first game only to start a fight that ultimately took the match to a scintillating fifth game. The excitement reached a crescendo in the decider with Janna racing to a 7-1 lead and then Anahat catching up and what is more sitting on four match ball situations. Janna confronted that well and in turn found herself on three match balls situations. The crazy match then ended in a flash went to the Indian's favour for an unbelievable end. Anahat won 7-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 17-15. Anahat now faces another Egyptian, the top seed Amina Orfi in the title-round.