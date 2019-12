Greater Chennai Squash Open | S. Navaneeth Prabhu cruises to U-19 boys finals

Top seeded S. Navaneeth Prabhu chalked out a convincing straight game win over Kanhav Nanavati to storm into the U-19 boys final on Monday in the Greater Chennai Squash Open, a SRFI two star tournament being organised by the Smashers Academy here.

The penultimate day proved a bad day for several other top seeded players as the tussle for supremacy raised good contests. In the girls's section for instance unseeded Akshaya Sri toppled the top seed Saniya Jaggi in straight games and will meet Pooja Arthi for the title match. Arthi had downed the second seed Subhadra Nair again in three straight games.