Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Ricky Ponting vs Sachin Tendulkar

The first two editions of our Friday Fights had you, the audience, in a thrill, and trust me, the third one isn't going to disappoint either. This week we have the legendary Ricky Ponting go head to head and bout to bout against India’s very own cricketing ‘god’, Sachin Tendulkar.

In the last edition of the Friday Fights, we had Quinton de Kock and David Warner, both of whom landed a few punches. This time, its the repeat of the 2003 World Cup final, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar vs Ricky Thomas Ponting, while there can only be one winner. The winner takes the bragging rights, unfortunately, and not the World Cup.

Don’t we all want to see what the two legends could offer in terms of numbers when they get on the head to head? Well without any delay, we welcome the two - Sachin and Ponting. Oh, it’s going to be a hell of a fight, I reckon.

LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLE!

ROUND 1 -> CAREER AVERAGE: SACHIN STARTS WITH THE JAB

Things do start off pretty close, some shuffling and some dodging followed by some argy-bargy. And then comes the hand from the small fella and BANG. The Mumbaikar comes in with his fist. He lands the jab and puts it through his Aussie counterpart, with 44.83 against Ponting’s 42.03.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

ROUND 2 → AVERAGE IN FOREIGN CONDITIONS: Ah, Ponting makes a swift comeback into the contest

Don’t count the Australian out yet, for he has given Australia three World Cups. He comes back with a marvellous dodge and stun attack. He goes down and around to land the punch on to Sachin, who is not the tallest to land a punch in foreign conditions, with 45.04 over the Indian’s 37.24.

Sachin Tendulkar - 8 Ricky Ponting - 10

ROUND 3 -> AVERAGE IN HOME CONDITIONS: A sucker punch already in the contest - Sachin delivers it!

Okay, the contest is just about to heat up, with Sachin’s shimmy. His average in India - 48.11 - is astronomical compared to Ponting’s paltry record of 39.17 in Australia. Sachin’s footwork here is as good as it has ever been when he was playing cricket - a plain and simple punch.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 8

ROUND 4 -> AVERAGE IN NEUTRAL VENUES: Surely someone please stop Sachin. We are headed for a TKO otherwise.

At the neutral ground, Sachin is too strong for the Australian, clearly catching him by surprise with a fancy jab. One that cuts the Australian into half, one that puts the crowd into the fear that he will walk off with blood on his hands with a 49.11 compared to Ponting’s 42.77.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

ROUND 5 -> AVERAGE IN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS: Sachin, Sachin, Sachin!

Oh the crowd can’t stop and why should they, for Sachin has put on a real show here on Friday. In major tournaments, he has a big hold over Ponting and for a reason. (read: 673 runs in 2003). Oh, average-wise, Sachin has a huge lead over Ponting. An average of 46.85 over the Tasmanian Tiger who averages 42.69.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

ROUND 6 -> 50s IN WINNING CAUSES: Hold on, there comes Ponting up and punching!

We haven’t seen it in a long time, but Ponting is finally back to ascendancy with one that cuts Sachin across. WOW, WHERE HAS PUNTER BEEN. 69 to 59 on the count, Ponting has more 50s in winning causes and partially it has also led Australia to three World Cups.

Sachin Tendulkar - 8 Ricky Ponting - 10

ROUND 7 -> 50 TO 100 CONVERSIONS: Sachin hooks his way back into the contest

Okay, Sachin, here in our boxing bout, is not a loser. He has punched up and above his weight with a 33.79 and that has the Punter down with his 26.78. The little man really has put on a show thus far. Time for Ponting to land a few, or else this contest is as good as dead.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

ROUND 8 -> STRIKE RATE: Stop, Sachin, please for the sake of the contest!

86.23 to 80.29. Well, that is exactly how the contest has been, one-damn-sided, Sachin is walking away with the contest. But Ponting still is holding on. Can he stretch it right in time or is the contest too heavy for the Australian?

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

ROUND 9 -> 100s in WINNING CAUSES: Sachin takes all his vendetta here by the looks

The guy who is known for his nervous-nineties certainly has taken everyone by surprise. Just when Ponting was reaching for the jaw, Sachin drops down and punches him across. THIRTY-THREE HUNDREDS, the man is cricketing ‘god,’ really, for he can inflict the nastiest of punches to the 25-hundred fame in a winning cause.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

ROUND 10 -> NUMBER OF 50+ SCORES IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Ponting is still alive, barely, but he is there

Okay, looks like Ponting is not going to give up that easily, and nearly gets up from the grave, *rolls eyes*. And Sachin is going for the blood, with 31 50+ scores in successful chases compared to the Australian’s 29. Okay now ref, please stop the bout. Please!

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

ROUND 11 -> AVERAGE IN ICC KNOCKOUT MATCHES: Looks like Sachin is saving the best for the last

We are into the last few rounds of the bout and Sachin has clearly taken the contest thanks to his batting prowess. And, now, he is starting to take the Australian by his collar and leave him dead. The little-master averages 52.65 against the Australian’s 46, and with that, Ponting is starting to grasp for breath.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

ROUND 12 -> STRIKE RATE IN SUCCESSFUL CHASES: Done and dusted!

Ah, shift, here we go again, it is Sachin, it was always Sachin, the killer in the room. First, he nudged Ponting with small punches, then he left the long handle. He waited and waited to deliver the sucker-punch and with that 102.54 to 99.72, he has left the Australian on the ground. The medic team is here, they need a check on Ponting, for he has been battered by the little master here.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION - SACHIN TENDULKAR

Winner by a country-mile, here is your winner - Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. Ah, for the record, he decimated Ponting and put him on the floor every single time. He really really showed Ponting WHO THE REAL BOSS IS in the ring and this has been clearly one of the most lacklustre fights in the series and it is all because of the little-freaking-master from the suburbs of Mumbai. Boy-oh-boy, Sachin has really really punched Ponting HARD.

Sachin Tendulkar - 10 Ricky Ponting - 9

FINAL SCORE: SACHIN TENDULKAR 126-118 RICKY PONTING