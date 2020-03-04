What if Wednesday | What if Herschelle Gibbs did not drop 'that' catch in 1999 World Cup

South Africa had the chance of building the ‘legacy,’ one that would have lasted an entire generation. And all of it was dependent on one moment in history - a catch, one that Herschelle Gibbs shelled. What would have happened if it went the other way and Gibbs had grabbed it with both hands?

It would have turned a new page in South African cricket, one that has eluded them from the game’s eternity. In 1998, a year ago, the Proteas had just won the Champions Trophy for the first time in history. It happened in the sub-continent in Bangladesh, against all odds, thanks to a dominating display throughout the tournament by Jacques Kallis. Now, 1999, South Africa should look like one of the favourites, right? Exactly, they were, until this point in history when their future-star Herschelle Gibbs ‘shelled' an easy one. But did we ever think what would have happened if one of the safest in the house, Gibbs, got hold of the ball?

At 152/3, the game was well within South Africa’s reach and it had one name written on it, ‘Steve Waugh.’ The key to success was one wicket and it all ended up in South Africa’s favour. What if Gibbs had held on to the ball for ten seconds before throwing it up in the air? The Proteas would have got Waugh walking back to the pavilion, at 152/4. With Michael Bevan and Tom Moody the only recognised batsmen left in the Australian tank, the game was in South Africa’s favour.

And from there, they easily went on to defeat Australia in the Super 9 of the 1999 Cricket World Cup. Why is this encounter relevant in the tournament? Well, it haunted South Africa in the semi-finals when the game was a tie, as this win would have changed it all in the Proteas favour.

They would have faced Pakistan in the final, which even by the worst of South African sides, would have been a cakewalk in 1999. With that World Cup win, Hansie Cronje led the African side to their second ICC title in as many years, with the tide in their favour going into a home World Cup. However, before the home World Cup, they had some dishes to wash, some clothes in iron - Champions Trophy. All-rounder Lance Klusener had just created ripples in the World Cup, scoring over 300 runs in the tournament, picking up 20 wickets.

On the flipside, Gibbs’ stupendous form has gotten them out of the jail multiple times in the tournament. Everything seemed to be in their favour, during the crisis that threatened the entire nation. In the times of political instability in the country, their stars put on a smile on all their faces by just decimating teams across two tournaments in the preceding two years. Knowing that the 2000 edition of the Champions Trophy is in Kenya, the South African side went dominant. However, just before the tournament, they were dealt with a blow - their skipper Hansie Cronje was involved in one of the worst incidents in cricketing history - match-fixing scandal.

For them to win the tournament under the new skipper Shaun Pollock, it needed more than just the side that they had. Naturally, they succumbed under pressure and let the Indian side post an easy victory over them in the semi-finals. While the loss was by a huge margin, they did not lose hope, knowing that the core team was still a dominant force in World cricket.

The era that followed:

In the 2002 Champions Trophy, the African nation travelled to the subcontinent yet again, where they were successful. A similar condition, which favoured their batting highly, with their bowling more to adept at the changing conditions. Being pitted against West Indies and Kenya, it is their chance of making history, becoming the only team to win two Champions Trophies from its inception. They got off to a tense start in the tournament with a two-wicket win over West Indies. Then it was pure domination - rolling Kenya over in 176-run victory in Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Then came the knockout stages, where South Africa were put to the harshest of tests against India, a side who have edged them in the sub-continent. They got off the box immediately and put India under the hammer, reducing them to 135-4. However, eventually, India got a total of 261-9, which was below par. In the chase, they got to the best of starts - with Gibbs plummeting the Indian bowlers, leading them to a fantastic five-wicket victory over the Indian team. In the final, they brushed aside the Sri Lankan side for their second Champions Trophy, their third ICC silverware.

Come the 2003 World Cup, they were prepared for the contest in their own backyard. The teams which saw South Africa as a dark-horse until now were given a clear warning on what to expect - ‘dominance.’ In the first game, they faced West Indies yet again, albeit this time in a full-fledged war at home. Immediately, they put the Windies under the gun, picking up three quick wickets, eventually bowling them out under 160 runs.

For them, it was an easy run-chase, getting home an hour before the scheduled end of the encounter. And then stepped up Bangladesh, who stepped aside as soon as they accelerated their vehicle. South Africa got home even before the end of the first innings - such was their effect on World cricket. For Canada, they played their second fiddle side, which again was victorious. They out-batted, out-bowled, out-witted the opponents, questioning their decision of making the trip to the African continent.

And the Sri Lanka game never mattered so much as they had already won enough to qualify for the knock-out stages. So, the iconic image of Pollock with his hands on the table never existed in the first place and so did the tag ‘chokers' tag. Step by step, they defeat all the opponents, thanks to batting masterclass from Gibbs, aided by Jacques Kallis. In bowling, Pollock is aided by the new-age seamer Makhaya Ntini. In the Super Sixes, they have it tough to fight it out against Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Zimbabwe. They began their Super Six encounter against Kenya, and trashed them by nine wickets in a similar fashion to what they did in the group stage. Ntini, the star with the ball as he ran through the neighbours in a dramatic fashion, with figures of 5/13 in just six overs.

The fielding unit, too, came to the party with some exuberant athleticism. Next game against Sri Lanka, where Marvan Atapattu continues to dominate against the African nation. In the bowling department, skipper Pollock is left clueless early on in the proceedings. However, an inspired effort from veteran Gary Kirsten means South Africa are alive and kicking. Following that, thanks to an inspired spell from Kallis, the home side reduces Sri Lanka to 60/4.

On the other hand, Atapattu continued his resistance against the quality pace attack, scoring a marvellous 93, leading Sri Lanka to a total of 178 at the end of the innings. South Africa started off with a jitter, with the wicket of Graeme Smith. Thanks to their veteran in the middle order, Kirsten, they recover and he builds a partnership with Gibbs to take South Africa closer to victory. The finishing touches were applied by Boucher, who scored a quick-fire 30 to take them home.

Two out of two, phew, what a start! They build on it with wins over Zimbabwe and India. However, when it came to Australia, they had their number tied, with the Australian team edging them in a close encounter.

The stage was set, four sides went through, it was India, South Africa, Kenya and Australia. This time they faced India in the semi-finals, and an inspired effort from Sachin Tendulkar was incoming. The master-blaster put on yet another masterclass in the African subcontinent, scoring a mammoth 130 taking India to a huge total of 293 at the end of the innings. For South Africa, it was their biggest challenge thus far, at home, chasing 294.

They began as the favourites, owing to their home advantage. Gibbs and Smith got them off to a flyer, scoring 120 runs by the end of 16th over, grabbing a hold on the game. However, a flurry of wickets from Ashish Nehra put India back on track, and an epic finish to the game was under the display. There can only be one winner and now, South Africa still need 90 runs with five wickets in hand. Will we see a similar collapse from them this time around? Nah. Boucher and Pollock put on a 60 run-stand for the sixth wicket and Klusener’s final blow sends India packing.

Ok, this is the game that we all have been waiting for, Australia vs South Africa in Johannesburg. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first and put on a show for the home crowd. Gibbs and Smith tonked the Australian bowlers, with Glenn McGrath injured just before the finals after stepping on a cricket ball. It gave the South Africans the license to kill and they ended up scoring 335 runs at the end of their innings.

And Australia never turned up to the party apart from the ever-consistent Ricky Ponting, who scored a century. Around him, they crumbled like a cookie to 280/8 at the end of their innings. Another failure for Ponting and co, and if you are South Africa, another success. In the next two editions of the Champions Trophy, West Indies and South Africa are victorious.

Fast forward a few years and it's the 2007 World Cup final. Australia take on South Africa in what is a recap of 2003 final. Australia, seeking revenge, bat first and decimate South Africa. They soak them in blood and leave them to dry in the Caribbean summer. After all of that they have gone through, South Africa were the last opponents that they would have liked to lose to. And then, the South African dream, the run, the marathon of victories, came to a screeching halt as we reached the station.

Australia, finally, finally WIN THE WORLD CUP! Ponting lifts that wretched ICC Title for the FIRST TIME and becomes the second Australian captain after Allan Border to lift the trophy. A simple catch from Gibbs in 1999 took South Africa on a decade-long journey while Australia sweated their way through in 2007. History can after all be changed in the blink of an eye.