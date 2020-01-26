Reports | PSG line up Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as Edinson Cavani replacement
Today at 7:10 PM
Paris Saint Germain have identified Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Edinson Cavani who looks set for an exit before the end of the winter transfer window. The 32 year old is being linked to a number of clubs but Atletico Madrid look the closest club to signing him.
Paris Saint Germain are preparing for life after Edinson Cavani as the 32 year old goal poacher is on the lookout for new clubs. His contract runs down at the end of the campaign but wants to move away from Paris in January itself due to very rare game time. Mauro Icardi has been Thomas Tuchel’s first choice striker which has allowed Cavani to make only 14 outings so far. Even though Icardi is firing, PSG want to sign a striker should Cavani leave in the January transfer window. The Ligue 1 club view Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as a strong candidate, as reported by Foot Mercato.
At Paris Saint-Germain, the hottest dossier is obviously that of Edinson Cavani. Due to lack of playing time this season with the club of the French capital, the Uruguayan striker wants to leave this winter, while his contract ends in June. For several days, Atletico Madrid has been trying to recruit "El Matador" but negotiations have dragged on for the 32-year-old, who has also refused to come to Manchester United. Apart from Los Rojiblancos and the Red Devils, Inter Milan are also said to be wanting the Uruguayan but haven’t made any concrete offers.
Aubameyang is in the crosshairs of PSG in the event of the departure of Edinson Cavani in the coming days. The leaders of the French club have also met the entourage of the Arsenal striker recently to discuss a loan with an option to buy. When Thomas Tuchel arrived on the Parisian bench in 2018, the Gabonese international had contacted the German coach to let him know that he wanted to come to Paris. Les Parisians have also kept an eye on Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, who currently plays with AS Monaco. The Algerian has scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists in 13 Ligue 1 games. Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic is also being viewed as a possible option with the Serbian struggling for game time under Zinedine Zidane.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Edinson Cavani
- Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
- Luka Jovic
- Ligue 1
- English Premier League
- Paris Saint Germain
- Atletico Madrid
- Arsenal
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.