Reports | PSG line up Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as Edinson Cavani replacement

Aubameyang is in the crosshairs of PSG in the event of the departure of Edinson Cavani in the coming days. The leaders of the French club have also met the entourage of the Arsenal striker recently to discuss a loan with an option to buy. When Thomas Tuchel arrived on the Parisian bench in 2018, the Gabonese international had contacted the German coach to let him know that he wanted to come to Paris. Les Parisians have also kept an eye on Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, who currently plays with AS Monaco. The Algerian has scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists in 13 Ligue 1 games. Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic is also being viewed as a possible option with the Serbian struggling for game time under Zinedine Zidane.