Twitter reacts to umpire denying Aaron Finch a review after time runs out

Aaron Finch’s bad day in the field continued, first with the bat, second with his bowling changes and on top of that with his 16th-second review against his Indian counterpart Kohli, which the umpire rejected straightaway. Funnily enough, Finch actually avoided a bullet by not calling for a review.
Virat Kohli’s dismissal was the only hope for the visiting Australian side, who’s bowling in the powerplay cost them the game. In the 42nd over of the innings, left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc steamed against Kohli and got the right-hander struggling to play off his hips. Australia, Starc and Finch were confident that they heard a noise. However, the discussion between the duo took more than 15 seconds and the visitors had lost their chance of taking a review.
Finch, despite crossing 15 seconds, raised his hand, signaling ‘T’ to ask the umpire to go upstairs for a DRS decision, only for the umpire Michael Gough to tell the Australian skipper that he could not take the review. It left Finch and the Australian team embarrassed, who continued their pursuit in search of the elusive wicket of the Indian skipper. Kohli, on the other hand, was happy at the strikers’ end following the decision as he brushed off the Australian attack.
Ironically, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Finch and Australia, as replays showed that the ball had indeed brushed Kohli’s thigh-pad, meaning the Aussies would have lost their review had they gone upstairs.
