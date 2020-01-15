Saurav Ghosal exits from Tournament of Champions

Today at 1:19 PM
It was heartbreak for India at the Tournament of Champions, a PSA event in New York, late on Monday as seasoned Indian campaigner Saurav Ghosal crashed out of the tournament in the pre-quarterfinal stage. Ghosal was beaten in straight games, 11-8, 11-2 and 11-9 by the sixth seed from Germany, Simon Rosner.
The contest between Ghosal and Rosner lasted just 38 minutes, with the German outclassing the Indian in all aspects of the game. Whilst Ghosal did give a fight in the first and the third game - at least as suggested by the scorecard - it was one-way-traffic for majority of the contest as the sixth-seeded German breezed past the Indian in just over half an hour.
The lone Indian still remaining in the field is the ace Joshna Chinappa in the women’s section. She is scheduled to play New Zealander Joelle King in the pre-quarterfinal late tonight.
The Tournament of Champions is a PSA World Tour platinum event held in New York.
