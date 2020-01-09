Khelo India Youth Games | Private entities have to come forward and help upcoming athletes, feels Rambir Singh Khokhar

Rambir Singh Khokhar, who won the prestigious Dronacharya award in the lifetime category in 2019, expressed that only the Indian government cannot produce talented athletes. Khokhar said, besides the government's efforts, private entities have to come forward and help the upcoming athletes in India.

Rambir Singh Khokhar, who won the prestigious Dronacharya award in the lifetime category in 2019 for his contribution as kabaddi coach, expressed that only the Indian government cannot produce talented athletes. The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is being hosted in Guwahati from 9 January 2020 to 22 January 2020.

"The Khelo India Youth Games is a very good event. In this event, mostly children of ages 15-16 will be scouted for the future. However, only the Indian government cannot produce good athletes, according to me, some private entities have to come forward and help the upcoming athletes of India by building sports centres and so on," said Khokhar.

Khokhar added that the athletes who participate in the Khelo India Youth Games will be motivated to perform for their state and country in the future.

"The athletes, who play at the Khelo India Youth Games, will get motivated to perform for their state and country. They will look forward to bring laurels to the country and win medals for themselves. Khelo India has provided flights for the athletes and excellent infrastructure for sports," signed off Khokhar.