Central government declares Khelo India Games as events of national importance

"Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said that the Khelo India Games is not just an event, it is a movement. Promoting sports and fitness among the youth and sensitizing parents to motivate young athletes to pursue a sporting dream is a first step towards making India a sporting superpower. The Khelo India Games being declared events of national importance is a significant step towards achieving that goal. It is also a matter of great pride for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. I am confident that this move will inspire more youngsters to step up and pursue sports seriously," said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju. He added, "The young athletes of India will have a chance to showcase their talent to the entire country through the medium of national television."