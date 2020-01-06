Sony Pictures Networks India organizes ‘SPN Vision Run 2020’ for visually challenged athletes in India

SPN, in association with their CSR partner, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM), hosted the first edition of the SPN Vision Run 2020, on Monday. Over 200 motivated visually challenged athletes accomplished a guided 5 km run along the Worli Sea Face route in Mumbai.

The SPN Vision Run initiative is focused on the spirit of bridging the gap and creating equal opportunities for differently abled athletes at national sporting levels. This is one more step amongst an ongoing series of sporting activities, to hone the athletes skills and bring them at par with professional level athletes.

This association falls under the Empowerment pillar of SPN’s umbrella CSR campaign, ‘Ek India Happywala’. With an aim towards supporting India’s social development agenda, the campaign over the years has created positive social impact with a special focus on empowering youth from the marginalized sections of the society. SPN believes that sports is a terrific medium of empowerment and is committed to making a tangible impact to the sports narrative in India.

Every participant was honored with a certificate and medal to boost their morale and encourage them to further themselves competitively. Present on the occasion were television artists of popular shows like Dev Joshi, Shreedhar Watsar of Baalveer Returns, Aasiya Kazi & Pankaj Berry of Tenali Rama, Smita Bansal, Gulfam Khan & Raashul Tandon of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Mudit, Rishina, Kaaran, Pradeep, Saraswati, Sumbul, Aksh, Nitesh, Varinder, Simran & Debattma of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein along with Indian Idol contestants, Rishab, Ridham, Rohit, Jannabi, Sunny and Shahzanmujeeb,

“Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is proud to support CABM in their endeavour to encourage the spirit of true sportsmanship. Empowerment through sports has been a key focus area for us. This opportunity helps us provide every athlete, a fair chance to achieve their dreams. It gives us immense pride to play our role as catalysts in their individual journey by honing their skills and providing them an avenue to go #BeyondBoundaries,” said Rajkumar Bidawatka, Head of CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN).

“We are on a constant lookout for opportunities like the SPN Vision Run 2020. It is an honor to host an event which empowers visually challenged athletes and It gives us immense pride to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and help aid the cause. Our endeavour is to encourage sports participation by ensuring an equal platform for all,” said Ramakant Satam, Secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM).

The SPN Vision Run 2020 also witnessed the participation of Amarjeet Singh Chawla, aka, Sporty Sikh, a 64-year-old visually challenged marathon runner who celebrated his birthday today by completing his 125th run.