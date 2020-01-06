British Junior Open | Anahat Singh loses U-13 final to Amina Orfi

Today at 5:30 PM
India's lone hope Anahat Singh's brave run ended in the U-13 girls' title round when the top seeded Egyptian Amina Orfi virtually swept her away with a stunning 11-0, 11-1, 11-4 win in the British Junior Open squash here on Monday. Anahat had beaten another Egyptian, Janna Galal, in the semi-final.
Touted as the next big name to come from Egypt, Amina had come more than prepared to confront the ¾ seed Anahat who had shocked the second seeded Janna Galal also of Egypt in the semi-final. Having come to this event with a reputation of having won several national level competitions in this age group, Amina did not provide any luxury of a fight to the Indian and finished off in quick time.
Eventually, the Egyptian opponent turned out to be too strong for Anahat, who went on to lose the match in straight games 0-11, 1-11 and 4-11. In the semi-final, Anahat had beaten another Egyptian opponent, Janna Galal, 7-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 17-15 in a grueling encounter.
Earlier in the Boys U-19 semi-final held late last night, another Indian Veer Chotrani fell by the wayside ambushed by the top seed Moustafa El Sirty. Veer did grab a game, the opener but thereafter it was Moustafa all the way. The Egyptian won 7-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8.
