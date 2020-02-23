The Good, Bad and Ugly ft. Thailand embracing World Cup, weird La Liga rule and Umar Akmal theatrics

It was the week of many stories and events from the world of sports that gave us the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows. And just like that, we are back to bring everything under one roof and present you the Good Bad and Ugly - edition February 15-22, 2020.

The Good

Closing the gap between haves and have nots

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity...” The moment Thailand reduced Windies women to 27/3 after posting a small target, it seemed surreal for the sport that we all love. Not only was it a mockery of the attempt to make the sport a basis of meritocracy, but it was also a meaningful interaction of how a team, full of home-grown players, have made it possible to look it all easy. Cricket, by its design, is attractive when it is at its full flow and competitive enough, which teams like Afghanistan and Ireland have given us in plenty. Thailand’s rise, albeit only in women’s cricket, will inspire other small nations, as Cricket Association of Thailand Development Manager Shan Kader said, “Looking at us, maybe Singapore or Malaysia or Myanmar will think, 'Yes, even we can do it.' That's how cricket in our region will grow, and that's how the sport will grow, and that will be an achievement for us when they get there". For the fact that this Women’s World Cup has laid down the marker, closed the gap and the onus is on the governing body to cash in on the surge.

Divya Kakran sets the stage on golden fire

Indian women’s wrestling might have seen a surge thanks to Sakshi Singh and Vinesh Poghat’s heroics in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but it took all but 22 editions for an Indian woman to win a gold medal through Navjot Kaur in the women's 65 kg event in 2018. There were no hopes on an Indian win in the ongoing 24th edition either with none of the wrestlers given an Indian tricolor flag to do a victory lap on the mat. However, all the appalling pre-conceptions were blown to the smithereens on Friday when Divya Kakran pinned Japan's Naruha Matsuyuki on the mat to claim the 68 kg title. Although players from China, North Korea and Turkmenistan opted to skip the competition to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, it was an effective beginning for India that also saw the likes of Sarita Mor and Pinki winning the 59 kg and 55 kg categories respectively. With less than five months to go for the Tokyo Olympics to kick-off, it was heartening for the Indian women to have momentum on their side, for they have the best chance to bring glory to the country.

The Bad

The weird Spanish rule puts Leganes in spot

On Thursday, Barcelona confirmed the signing of Leganes' Martin Braithwaite as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele following permission to bring in a forward outside the transfer window. They just acted on the La Liga rule which allows the clubs to sign players on a case-by-case basis by just paying the release clause. Barca paid the €18 million release clause to Leganes sign the Danish forward for a five-year deal and effected a new release clause worth €300m. Leganes have now been left with no option than waiting for relegation, by being placed 19th on the table, which brings in the question. Earlier in 2016, FIFA had asked the Spanish FA to remove the clause in 2016 as the rule, which was under contemplation allowed the clubs to have “unfair advantage” through the backdoor. Unfair advantage because in the transfer window, Barca sold young wingers Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz to Roma and Braga respectively while signing Braga’s Francisco Trincao but will have them on board after the summer. It kept their financial power in check while the move has had an adverse effect on the 19th placed club who have been struggling to net any goals.

Umar Akmal and his many acts

If there is a book written on the Umar Akmal's theatrics, it will have an unlimited sequel for sure. The latest addition to the generation’s best entertainer came in the form of PCB suspension with immediate effect under the governing body's anti-corruption code. While PCB are yet to divulge details to the new transgression, it came on the back of the 29-year-old’s repeated offense in disciplinary issues. Less than a week before the ICC action, the wicket-keeper batsman was given a notice for inappropriate behaviour after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The Junior Akmal's behavior came under fire during the skinfold test, when he exposed himself completely in front of the trainer and asked him "Where is the fat?" It triggered the PCB and although they let him go after an explanation given by his elder brother Kamran, the current situation is expected to land him in trouble. Article 4.7.1 of PCB’s anti-corruption code is a grave reason for him and as we all wait for the proceedings, Akmal can only curse his luck.

The Ugly

Behrooz Hedayat episode leaves things in a flux

It might have been a golden competition for India, but the Asian Wrestling Championship had its own fair share of controversies. Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Behrooz Hedayat pulled out of the semifinal against Kyrgyzstan’s Azat Salidinov, whom he was leading 7-0 with about six seconds on the clock. The fact that he showed little signs of discomfort and left the mat under his own power brought the questions forward. As per the tournament rules, if a player qualifies for the semis, he/she has to undergo testing for doping but by forfeiting the contest that he was favourite to win, Hedayat was technically ineligible for the dope test. However, to keep the fairness alive, Asian wrestling council president Daulet Turlykhanov asked NADA to collect the sample of the Iranian after the permission from the organiser, which they did. While nothing has been proved yet, the situation during which it was acted on speaks about the grievance. Hedayat has been silent on the matter so far but the alacrity with which Turlykhanov acted points fingers towards the worst. It is just a matter of time and we can only be optimistic about it.

Underarm, straight serve and the nasty altercation

In an ATP 500 World event at the Brazilain capital of Rio, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Seyboth Wild were involved in a nasty on-court altercation for a rule that was very much allowed by the sport’s governing body. In a tight first-set battle, Fokina was locked in at 5-5 with the crowd completely behind Wild, and to everyone’s surprise, Fokina came up with an underarm serve to trick the Brazilian. The Spaniard was not done yet as he hit a smash straight at Wild to further incense the home crowd. Another under-arm serve later, Wild lost his cool and complained that he was not ready for the serve, but the umpire awarded a point to the Spaniard, which induced the Brazilian to have a heated argument with Fokina before the umpire had to step in to solve the issue and separate the duo. While it is understandable that in the time of taking moral high-ground Fokina’s act of serving underarm seemed unethical, but the fact that it is very much a part of the sport’s rule-book, having a go at the Spaniard on the social media seems to be a very one-sided argument. That eventually Wild triumphed after four hours of intense tennis could be happy news for the purists, but the incident and the nasty altercation didn’t leave any good taste.