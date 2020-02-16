Good, Bad & Ugly ft Sarfraz Khan's diet, Leander Paes, Premier League and India’s first ODI whitewash in three decades

We are finally back with our weekly dose of Good, Bad and Ugly, after 182 days of being in the hideout with a weekly roundup of some of the most astonishing things that have happened this week, including the Premier League. Sarfraz Khan’s golden form and Leander Paes’ home waltz in Tennis.

Good

Sarfraz’s diet for main-course runs

This season’s Ranji Trophy has been brilliant - and we are not even talking about Jammu & Kashmir who qualified for the quarter-finals. We are talking about one particular RCB batsmen - who after leaving RCB has outshone others in the domestic circuit. Oh well, the lamp and Mumbai cricketers starting with ‘S’ have something in common- runs. Mumbai batsmen have made runs their starters, double hundreds - their main course and a triple - dessert (not the Sahara one). Sarfraz Khan has indeed had a daddy of a season - thanks to his diet of runs (of -main-course). The 22-year-old Mumbaikar has scored 8, 71 not out, 36, 301 not out, 226 not out, 78, 25 and 169 in the span of four games despite Mumbai having a terrible season. He piled up runs and rained misery on the opposition, with his main-course meal in the middle of the pitch, a result of his continued patience in the nets. Often criticized for his fitness, the right-hander has slowly yet steadily put a hold to those criticisms - with his diet on the cricketing field, where he looked like vada pav that was too filling to eat on a warm summer day in Mumbai.

NBA Finals MVP named after Kobe Bryant

More than three weeks after the news of the devastating accident to Kobe Bryant, we have the NBA All-star MVP award being named as ‘Kobe Bryant Award’ from smaller-brand in the form of KIA All-star Award. It would be interesting to see if the award goes back to the Lakers- with two starters in the form of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, a fitting end to an inevitable Hall-of-Famer Bryant in the future. For the broadcasters, however, they would now need more space to write NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player, instead of just KIA All-Star MVP. For a baller who has been an all-star in 18 seasons, winning 4 of the MVP awards in those appearances, it is indeed a Bryalliant end. Amongst the ‘seven’ sins in Christianity- there is greed and lust and with lust, there was Bryant, who was all over the news in 2002 for the wrong reasons. However, as a basketball player, the respect that he garners is immense, for he has shown the next generation of ballers how to ball. And, all your change.org users who wanted Bryant’s name desperately on the NBA title, Michael Jordan says ‘hello’.

Bad

Manchester City and £: Can’t win in Europe

If you are a Manchester City fan, look away for the UEFA have punished the sins that you have sowed. Oh well, technically your ‘rich-dad’ sowed it, but let us keep it for another day. It is lovely to see how PSG got a pass on the same road that you guys were blocked. How ironical of the UEFA, who have always favoured the Spanish sides. Well, now that we have got it all cleared - let us look at the facts - they are banned from two seasons in Europe and £25 million pound penalty and all because of one Portuguese- Rui Pinto (not Jorge Mendes). Ironically, he is in prison and charged for 147 criminal offences - including hacking and other cybercrimes. Well, for once it was in a good cause - to kick City out of Europe and now, one of the greatest managers in modern football and his so-called ‘great team’ would be out of Europe the same way, the European Union kicked the UK out of the family group. And, there is news that the 2013-14 title will be taken away from the Cityzens - oh how monarchic.

Leander Paes, one last roar in India:

When a 46-year-old trudged out in his final game, the millennials wept for one last time - as India’s 1996 Olympic medal winner Leander Paes was on his last serve in India. It was the last time the grainy TV screens of the ’90s could capture one of their own in his last Paes. The Lion-der was roaring for the last time at home, in Bengaluru, miles away from his home in Kolkata. Yet, the fans, the vociferous ones arrived in packs and supported the tennis star for his last serve; his last hurray in India. He could have walked with a ‘gold,’ but he walked away with a silver one, more fittingly he was defeated by an Indian pair - the ones that had grown up watching the master themselves. For he wanted to retire on a high when people still think that he is at the top of his game. In his career, he has spent 39 weeks at No. 1 in doubles rankings, won 768 tour-level victories including 18 Grand Slam doubles titles. But never has he not known how to be at the bottom, with criticisms, and with one last roar, India will lose their revered tennis player and for the modern generation, the ‘king of doubles.’

Ugly

Coronavirus edging all sporting events

A total of 46 events were postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. It is spectacular how months of practice, time and money involved in organising an event comes crashing down when life is at stake. It all started in Wuhan city in China and has quickly shaken the world in just days. In just weeks, events have all tumbled out the picture, including the Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled on April 19. Since 2004, the Chinese GP has been a major event in the Formula 1 calendar with a tricky path in the first turn. Thanks to coronavirus, even the tricky path has been made to look like a kid, with a no-entry board for the 2020 event, a year before their contract comes to an end. If there was one person who would be sad that the event got cancelled - it is Lewis Hamilton himself. Oh, to make things worse, even the Tokyo Olympics is waiting and praying on the fence hopeful of a possible green light for the event. Chinese Super League, too, which was supposed to start on February 22 will not be postponed, leaving all the football fans in China disappointed. For China and their fans, 2020 will go down as one of the worst years in their medical and sporting history. In general too, if you are a sporting fan, looking at 46 events getting cancelled is pain-staking and a possible tear-shed.

India’s first ODI series whitewash in three decades

In 1989, India suffered a white-wash against West Indies and ever since then by the grace of the future captains they have not suffered at the hands of the opposition. Oh, until now! In 2020, one of India’s most powerful blue outfit, led by Virat Kohli was in New Zealand after whitewashing the Blackcaps in the T20I series. It was against a Vivian Richard led West Indian side then, now it was against a Tom Latham side, oh how hard have India fallen here. From being the most prestigious of sides to casually being trashed against the scenic background in New Zealand. Oh, how proud Virat Kohli must be to gleam after a series defeat when they took the home side so casually. Previously, their worst series came against South Africa when they lost 4-0 at home. This, however, hit on another level given that India were favourites to win the series with a near full-strength squad with the exception of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Three decades and India are back on the ugly list for the first time in the long 2020 season, which also includes their fielding. Fielding, bowling and India, all battered against New Zealand and this is not even an Overreaction Monday.