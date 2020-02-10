Premier League Gameweek 25: Overreaction Monday ft Lionel Messi, and the rest of England

Overthinking and over-reacting to situations is the human way but when it comes to football rarely does a thought last more than a weekend unless it has something solid backing it. That being said after a packed weekend of incredulous fans in England, there were bound to be a few idiotic debates.

Manchester City cannot compromise in order to fit Lionel Messi in

After a heavy week for Barcelona saw Lionel Messi linked with a move to Manchester City and Danny Mills took to the mic and claimed why on earth would City compromise to fit the Argentine.

SC Take: Oh, Danny, Danny, Danny. Don’t you get paid enough not to sprout garbage week in and week out? This is Lionel Messi. Not Danny Mills or even Riyad Mahrez but instead the greatest player to ever walk these hallowed pitches. This is a player that Manchester United would sell their right arm, leg and then a few club legends to bring in. It’s the man that would turn Norwich City into a goddamn title challenger. And yet you say, why would Manchester City compromise? Do better Danny, do so much better.

Liverpool’s invincible season will never happen again

After getting thoroughly humiliated in a five aside game, Kaka admitted that Liverpool will never produce another invincible season ever again.

SC Take: This is the farthest thing from an overreaction, him saying that Luis Suarez is the best striker in the world right now is. “Hello, I’m still alive” says Robert Lewandowski. But the first reason why it’s not an overreaction is because the league is in transition and the greatest example of that is the ridiculousness that is London. Nobody looks like they’re even remotely a good side which will hopefully change next season. Then there’s fact that Manchester City and Chelsea are yet to overspend billions of pounds on players either not good enough or players that will eventually be loaned out. But take nothing away from Liverpool, they’ve been utterly brilliant and deserve the title, but will it happen again? Maybe not.

West Ham are doing well and are on their way up

After a series of protests, West Ham’s co-owner David Gold has claimed that the Hammers are not just doing well “but are on the overall we're moving upwards”.

SC Take: West Ham are not doing well. They’re terrible on the field. They’re terrible off the field. And their fans look like they might pull a-Manchester-United-and-flare-up-their-owner’s house or go the Arsenal/United route and fly planes with banners. They’re in such bad shape that relegation will see them go into bankruptcy. So yeah, they’re in great shape. In fact, if there was an award to hand to a club in great shape and with a sensational PR team, it would go to Manchester United but fear not because the Hammers would be a close second.

Jordan Henderson deserves the PFA Player of the year

The odds for the PFA Player of the year were released earlier last week and it saw many claim that Jordan Henderson having the best odds to win the award for being the best player in the league is the right move.

SC Take: The definition of overreaction Monday. Jordan Henderson has been in great for Liverpool but Jordan Henderson is not the best player in the league. There is no argument over the work he puts in for the Reds and how important of a captain he has become for the team and that he is a beyond important cog of this Jurgen Klopp side. But he is not the best player in the league. Hell, he’s not even the best midfielder at the club, that goes to Naby Keita or maybe Fabinho, but since it hands the world and all their various media sources a lot of views, lets spend the better part of twelve minutes doing nothing but discuss it.