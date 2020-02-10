IND vs NZ | New Zealand’s ground dimension makes it difficult for bowlers, says Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur in his first visit to New Zealand, has stated that the ground dimension in the country makes it a tough prospect for the bowlers, with boundaries 50 metres in average alongside the dominant effect of wind in the country. He has also added that playing good cricket is his only focus.

New Zealand, predominantly has had the shortest of boundaries across countries in World Cricket with square boundaries at times not crossing 50 metres. Seven games into the series, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur admits that the ground dimension rues the game plans of the bowlers. The 28-year-old added that due to the small boundaries, New Zealand is one of the most difficult countries for a bowler. However, the bowler quickly also pointed out that if there is a good game plan on the table, it is easy to counter the effects of short boundaries with some effective bowling.

“The dimensions here are very different. It is important to understand New Zealand’s ground dimension. Knowing the dimensions will help you execute your game plans and will help you in making plans. We would be playing in the third ODI in a bigger ground, the plans will be different,” Thakur said ahead of the third ODI on Monday.

The Bay Oval, however, is slightly on the bigger side, which once again alters the bowling plans for the Indian team. Mentally too, the bowler admitted that is quite a tough ask in these conditions in the limited-overs format, with every edge flying across the ground for an easy boundary in comparison to easy catches in other parts of the world.

“The ground dimensions make New Zealand one of the difficult grounds to play in, and it is crucial to prepare all of that in the nets. Mentally too, in these conditions, you have to be better prepared. Yes, the wind too is a definite factor. In the upcoming ODI also I think, their batsmen will be looking to hit towards the wind,” he added.

When asked by the reporters on a potential Test comeback, the pacer played it down by revealing that he nearly forgot his Test debut for India and the injury that he suffered in it. Shardul added that playing good cricket is his only focus as of this series, and has never eyed his place in the Indian Test team yet.

“I have moved on from that Test where I was injured. It was important for me to complete the rehabilitation, complete the bowling regime and since then, I have taken my cricket forward. It has been a long time, I nearly forgot when it was (referring to his injured Test).“