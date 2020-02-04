Mumbai Games Season 2 ends, inching steps closer to fulfilling ‘Sporty Mumbai’ dream

The Season 2 of Mumbai Games, the World's first-of-its-kind and Mumbai’s first multi-age, multi-sports extravaganza came to a close on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The second edition concluded with over 13000 participants across eight contingents facing off for both Elite and Amateur category cups.

Organised under the aegis of Maharashtra Olympic Association, Mumbai Games Season 2 was spread over the weekends and multiple venues across the city, creating more than 8000 hours of playtime. Games covered 20 disciplines, namely Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Bowling, Carom, Chess, Football, Gymnastics, Judo, Pool, Run (21k, 10k, and 5k), Shooting, Skating, Squash, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, and four new additions: Yoga, Swimming, Cricket & Volleyball. Launched on Nov 30, 2019, the current season also got backing and moral endorsement from Union Minister of State for Sports & Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, ace badminton player & current Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand who is also one of the Governing Council members and Para-Badminton World Champion Manasi Joshi.

The closing ceremony held on Sunday hosted the winners, contingent owners, sponsors and partners. The chief guest for the ceremony was former Indian Cricketer Sanjay Bangar. He shared his views on the impact of a sports initiative like the Mumbai Games. “Mumbai Games, as is aptly named, brought the city together through the medium of sports. It facilitated playing opportunities for all who love sports and long for it, staying true to its intent. The success of the event is definitely a signal for scaling it to other cities”, Bobilli Vijay Kumar, a former national sports editor of The Times of India, also graced the ceremony as the Guest of Honor. He insisted on the need for larger media coverage for a unique and mass-participative sports event like Mumbai Games, thus lending support to the sports movement in the country. They felicitated the winners and runners-up contingents of the season with trophies and cash prizes.

From the eight contingents, South Mumbai Seahawks bagged the Elite Cup with the maximum 600 points, followed up by runner-up Flying Falcons and Northern Knights, each scoring 375 points. For Amateur Cup, Western Warriors lead the games with a whopping total of 22750 points and followed up by first runner-up Navi Mumbai Ninjas with17525 points and Namo Thane Thunderbolts with a close 17460 points.

Jitendra Joshi, Co-founder & Director, SportzVillage Xp concluded the ceremony with a vote of thanks to all participants, partners and volunteers. He exuberates, “It makes for yet another grand celebration for us as Mumbai Games Season 2 ends with so many highlights to play along. Mumbai Games has reached a defining stage that validates the growing interest and focus of Mumbaikars towards games and physical activities. The continuing success encourages us to plan an even bigger and prolific edition in the coming season, rather two editions in a year. The concept of Mumbai Games is deep-rooted in the city now!” The ceremony also acknowledged #KhelnaHai ambassadors from the city as well as over 150 volunteers who spent four months to ensure successful execution of Mumbai Games and best participant experiences, both as the true proponents of the sports revolution.

The biggest highlight of this season as quoted by one and all was the unassuming spirit of the city, held high throughout the games and the all-inclusive tournament structure that allowed Mumbaikars across age groups, skill or social strata to participate in sports of their choice. Contingent owners leading their teams from the front throughout ensured enthusiasm and competitive build-up before and during the games. One of the truly defining moments of this season was 62 years old Ajay Bhat leading the 21K Mumbai Games Run. The success of yet another season of Mumbai Games reaffirms that there is an athlete in most of us wanting to come out and play and platforms like this propel through a long way in the making of a sporty nation.