Two Indians make the cut in Wisden’s T20I XI of the decade

Only two Indians, no prizes for guessing, captain Virat Kohli and ace paceman Jasprit Bumrah’s names have been included in the prestigious Wisden’s T20I XI of this decade. Kohli’s name has also featured in the Test and One Day International XIs of the decade revealed by the publication.

While Kohli and Bumrah made the cut to Wisden’s T20I XI of the decade, veterans Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni missing out came as a shocker. Their exclusion was justified by them with the inclusions of Aaron Finch, who was named the captain of the team, and New Zealand hard-hitter Colin Munro.

"While Kohli's record in domestic T20 cricket is patchy, the same cannot be said of T20Is. Kohli's average of 53 was the best in the decade, and while his consistency compromises his strike-rate slightly, he is still able to score at a good rate, even if not exceptional," said Wisden about Kohli.

"Strong against pace and spin, and rapid between the wickets, Kohli is an ideal player at No. 3, able to fight fires when an early wicket is lost and stabilise the innings, but also accelerate when a platform is set. Following a huge first-wicket partnership, Kohli will slide down the order in this XI," it added.

The Indian captain was named in Wisden's Test and ODI team of the decade as well. Kohli seems to be in the good books of Wisden, who have included him along with Steve Smith, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers and Ellyse Perry in the top five cricketers of this decade list.

Meanwhile, Wisden also found place for Bumrah, who made his debut only in 2016, due to the youngster’s sheer brilliance with the ball, especially in death overs.

"Bumrah's overall economy rate of 6.71 is the second best in the world among quick bowlers, behind Dale Steyn. This statistic is more impressive when you consider he did the majority of his bowling in the death overs, where his economy rate of 7.27 was the seventh best in the world, and comfortably the best by a quick bowler. Bumrah is likely to bowl three overs at the death for this side," added Wisden.

Wisden's T20I team of the decade: Aaron Finch (c), Colin Munro, Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga