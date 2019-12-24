Sportz Village XP focuses on making sports part of lifestyle, says Jitendra Joshi

Jitendra Joshi, the founder of Sports Village XP, has shared that his organization is working on making sports a part of lifestyle for the new generation. Joshi has also added that having people like Pullela Gopichand, Anjali Bhagwat and Viren Rasquina in the team acts as a source of guidance.

Joshi, who is the co-founder and Director at Sportz Village Xp, was conferred with the prestigious Public Relations Council of India’s ‘Entrepreneur of The Year’ award for Sportz Village Xp’s phenomenal contribution towards grassroots sports development in India. Sportz Village Xp facilitated playing opportunities for over four million Indians in 2017, including young kids, youth, adults, and corporate executives. This year, the team won three Awards at WOW Asia including a Gold for RF. NBA Jr. program.

With his extensive experience in the field of sports, Jitendra has authored a White Paper on ‘Experiential Sports Marketing’ to help Brand Managers looking to gain a competitive edge by developing a positive brand image among its target audience. The White Paper was released at Times GSBS, Dec'16 where he was a speaker on "Future Roadmap for Sports in India". In May 2017, "Leaderonomics", a Malaysian based Business Magazine which focuses on developing leaders, published Jitendra's article on Sports Parenting titled "Parents kill child's source of happiness”.

SportsCafe caught up with Joshi to discuss the idea of Mumbai Games, the logistical challenge behind Mumbai Games, an on-Ground campaign with Tata Tea “Jaago re - Alarm Bajne Se Pehle” which focused on Pre-Activism.

SportsCafe : How did the idea of Mumbai Games originate in the first place and can you please take us through the process of getting this dream to reality?

Jitendra Joshi : Well, it all originated from our passion to make everyone play sports. We believe that sports is for everyone, and that age, gender, work, or lack of time & space are no barriers. Being in the industry for years, we realised the need of a sporting platform in our city, where players from all age group and areas can come, play and compete in multiple sports within their age &skill group. Mumbai Games made all of this possible. And as immediate as ideation, we got support from sports enthusiasts, business owners and sports associations from across the city who believed in the vision.

Today, our team brims in happiness seeing a player as young as 4 yrs coming all prepped for his game while one sweating it out at 71. In the first season, 10,896 Mumbaikars joined our mission, and the ongoing Season 2 is edging closer to double numbers. And now we are so proud that Mumbai Games is a part of Fit India Movement.

SC : Organising a tournament like Mumbai Games must be a logistical challenge. Was it?

Joshi : Yes, but No! It’s definitely a mammoth exercise with 20 different sports, 15+ venues and 15000+ participants; it’s like organizing 20 different events at one go! But our 15 years of experience in the field and continuous research into key drivers of participation makes for it. Mumbai Games is a hyper-local contingent concept and all about team affinity and your ‘ilaka’, so we had to reach out to every nook & corner of the city. It was a strong manpower exercise over 5-6 months of planning followed by 2 months of execution.

We also invested in technology to tackle complex processes at the core - like online registrations, automatic draws & scheduling of matches, timely communication with participants etc, making Mumbai Games thoroughly paperless games. Our relationships with MOA (Maharashtra Olympic Association) and various sports associations also helps in streamlining on-ground processes. All in all, our whole team at Sportz Village Xp is obsessed with sports and great participant experience - so it becomes easy.

SC :You have got some great sports personalities as GC members for Mumbai Games? How much impact the likes of Gopichand, Anjali Bhagwat and Viren Rasquina bring to the table?

Joshi : They are incredible and iconic sportspersons, passionate about sports for everyone and hence immediately embraced the concept of Mumbai Games. Their inputs are a continuous source of guidance and a great pull for sports enthusiasts to be part of Mumbai Games.

SC : Coming to your personal achievements Mr Joshi, how did you envision Sportz Village Xp and the success that it has generated ever since its inception?

Joshi : Sportz Village Xp was founded with the mission to make 100 million Indian kids play. Hence all our activations, ideas and services spin around the vision that people should come out and engage in sports, irrespective of age, gender, or skill level – and simply make it a part of the lifestyle and be the primary source of inspiration for the newest generation. We have reached out to millions through our IPs like Mumbai Games, grassroots initiatives at school level and sports programs with brands like Hero, Reliance Foundation, Adidas, Nike, Milo, Bisleri, Perfetti, Boost, Asics, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Tata Tea, Mattel, BBC, Star Sports etc. It has been great and there’s a lot to do yet.

SC : Your On-Ground campaign with Tata Tea “Jaago re - Alarm Bajne Se Pehle” was a massive hit. What is your personal take on Pre-Activism?

Joshi : We, as a company, have always believed in acting pre-emptively and hence immediately loved the Tata Tea campaign idea. We adapted the core idea to an on-ground activation for Tata Tea and ran a 4-state self-defence training programme ‘Suraksha’ that reached out to over 1 lakh girls from 340 schools. The program was not just symbolic but an intensive one with 6 hours of training under 200 martial arts instructors.

Prior to this, we had accomplished a rare record feat of training close to 6 lakhs school girls in Gujarat and Rajasthan under the programmes ‘Padkaar’ & ‘Saksham’ with respective State Governments. Certainly, more corporate houses and Governments should take up such steps. I and the whole team are always sleeved up to bring about initiatives and programs that make grass-root changes, making up a better society time-over-time.

SC : Can you elaborate your PoV on making India a sporting nation?

Joshi : At Sportz Village, we strongly believe in “mass participation” as a critical pillar in the making of a sporting nation. The idea or reason behind our mission of making 100 million play sports is that only when the bottom of the pyramid is strong, we will have the future top pyramid swell. We see validation of our philosophy when both sporting and non-sporting giants invest at the grass-root level to imbibe the sports culture further. Over the last few years, we are proud and happy to have provided opportunities to play to more than 3 million Indians.