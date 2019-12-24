Navaneeth bags U-19 boys' title in Greater Chennai Open final

Today at 5:06 PM
Navaneeth Prabhu justified his top seeding by annexing the U-19 boys'title beating the second seeded R. Kishore Arvind in straight games on the final day of the Greater Chennai Squash Open, a newly introduced SRFI two star tournament organised by the Smashers Academy on the outskirts of the city.
Top-seed Navneeth Prabhu did justice his 'top seed' label, beating second-seeded R Kishore Arvind 11-4 11-6 15-13 in straight games, in the final of the Greater Chennai Squash Open. Navneeth looked in no trouble throughout the entirety of the match and eventually, was too hot for his opponent to handle, outclassing him in straight games.
In the girls' section mention has to made of Pooja Arthi R, an up and coming player of Indian Squash Academy who fought her way past S. Akshaya Sri in five games to annex the U-17 girls'title. Final day was marked for some close contests and none reflected this more than the little Nimrit Pasricha in the girls U-11 category. Down two games, she found her touch in time to bag the next three for the title-win at the expense of Sahana Kalaivanan.
Results
Boys
U-19: Navaneeth Prabhu S (1) bt R Kishore Arvind (2) 11-4 11-6 15-13; U-17): Krishna Mishra (3/4)bt Sreekartikeyan R (5/8) 11-4 11-2 11-6; (U-15):Ashvin Ganesh (2)bt Bhav Makhija (5/8) 11-9 11-6 6-11 9-11 11-3; (U-13):Arnav Nadkarni (3/4)bt Vansh Chandrakar (3/4) 11-0 11-4 6-11 11-6;(U-11): Lokesh S (2)bt Gowtham M 11-1 7-11 11-8 10-12 11-4.
Girls
U-17:Pooja Arthi R (3/4)bt S Akshaya Sri 8-11 11-7 7-11 11-4 11-3; (U-15):Navya Sundararajan bt Subhadra K Sony (5/8)11-7 11-6 13-11; (U-13): Ananya Narayanan (1)bt Pia Singh (¾) 11-7 8-11 12-10 11-8; (U-11):Nimrit Pasricha (1) bt Sahana Kalaivanan (2) 5-11 5-11 11-8 11-8 11-9.
Men(O-35) Baskar Balamurugan bt Desappan Ravi (5/8) 11-1 11-1 11-4;
Men (O-45) Sriram Rao (2)bt Mahesh Dubey 4-11 11-4 11-9 11-9
Pro: Parthiban Ayyapan (1)bt Kalimuthu S. 11-6 11-5 7-11 11-7.
