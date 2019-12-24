Navaneeth bags U-19 boys' title in Greater Chennai Open final

Top-seed Navneeth Prabhu did justice his 'top seed' label, beating second-seeded R Kishore Arvind 11-4 11-6 15-13 in straight games, in the final of the Greater Chennai Squash Open. Navneeth looked in no trouble throughout the entirety of the match and eventually, was too hot for his opponent to handle, outclassing him in straight games.

In the girls' section mention has to made of Pooja Arthi R, an up and coming player of Indian Squash Academy who fought her way past S. Akshaya Sri in five games to annex the U-17 girls'title. Final day was marked for some close contests and none reflected this more than the little Nimrit Pasricha in the girls U-11 category. Down two games, she found her touch in time to bag the next three for the title-win at the expense of Sahana Kalaivanan.