Volkswagen Motorsport India announces 2020 Polo Cup; driver selection process begins

The 11th edition of Volkswagen’s One make series is going to feature the Polo and aspiring drivers can register online for the selection process on or before January 20. The selection process will begin with a two-day program based on driving skills and a fitness test with 1300 registrations so far.

Volkswagen Motorsport India has announced the Polo Cup for 2020. The drivers’ selection process for the 11th Edition of the Volkswagen Championship has already begun. Aspiring drivers with a keen interest in Motorsport can register themselves for the selection process on or before 20th January, 2020. This edition of the Volkswagen Championship has already witnessed 1,300 registration entries and counting.

The two-day driver selection process scheduled on 25th and 26th of January, 2020 at Ajmera Indi Karting Track, Mumbai will have Mr. Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, Mr. Rayomand Banajee, Driver Coach and Mr. Steve Hodges, Karting Expert as the jurors. The process will comprise of judging drivers on their overall driving skills which includes consistency in performance, understanding of racing lines, lap times, driving attitude and ability to learn. The selection process will also include a fitness test that will focus on the overall capabilities of race drivers to secure their position on the grid of the One-make series.

Commenting on the announcement of the 2020 Polo Cup, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “The Volkswagen Polo is synonymous to a fun-to-drive experience, equipped with highest safety standards and build quality that is needed on the race track. We’re extremely delighted to bring back this carline for the 11th edition of Volkswagen Motorsport’s One Make Championship. The team has made relentless efforts in training young talent and providing opportunities of global Volkswagen Motorsport standards. We encourage all those interested participants to come witness the Race Polo at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

Mr. Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “It is a proud moment for us to mention that with a decade’s presence in India, Volkswagen Motorsport continues to be the only OEM directly involved in Motorsport. Aspiring drivers from within the country and neighbouring countries have been trained by our program and have gone on to race internationally. With the 11th edition of this championship, Volkswagen would like to reiterate its continued commitment in promoting Motorsport in India.”

With over 1,600 registrations in 2019, Volkswagen Motorsport received the highest number of registrations for drivers’ selection in Indian history. Such great numbers is a testimony of growing popularity of the Motorsports in India and Volkswagen Motorsport’s continued efforts to provide a great platform to budding race drivers in India.