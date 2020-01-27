10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division): Day Four Results

Pool B match between Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd was intense with both teams displaying top quality action. Unbeaten Petroleum Sports Promotion Board got off to a roaring start as they posted a 4-0 lead early in the match. Gurjinder Singh (4'), Talwinder Singh (11'), Gurjinder Singh (18') and Devinder Walmiki (23') ensured Petroleum Sports Promotion Board were on song toward victory but a lapse in defence saw them concede two goals before half time scored by Vinay Walmiki (27') and Sadiq Mohammad (29'). Later, The mumbai Hockey Association Ltd's Yuvraj Walmiki (33') and Sadiq Mohammad (38') helped equalise the scoreline to 4-4. It was Armaan Qureshi's (41') goal that put Petroleum Sports Promotion board ahead by a goal and eventually saw them win the match.