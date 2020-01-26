Hockey India Senior Women National Championship | Goans Hockey, Andhra Hockey register wins on Day 3

Geeta Rathod (42’) provided the lone strike from a penalty corner in the third quarter of the match to help Goans Hockey to victory. In a Group D match, Andhra Hockey Association registered a convincing win over Delhi Hockey beating them 4-1. Maheshwari Balagonda (29’, 59’) found the back of the net twice from penalty corners. Malleshwari Thalari (17’) was the first to get on the score sheet for Andhra as she converted a penalty stroke in the second quarter of the match. The other goal for Andhra came from Jinkala Sandhya (56’). The lone goal for Delhi was from Sarita (56’).