Hockey India Senior Men National Championship | Services, Mumbai, Haryana and Karnataka register wins

The Pool C clash between Punjab & Sind Bank and Canara Bank saw fierce competition with both teams playing on par with each other. Though the final score 3-2 was in favour of Punjab & Sind Bank, it was Canara Bank who opened the scoreline with Pruthvi Raj (15') but Punjab & Sind Bank were quick to bounce back with two goals via Prince (21') and Gaganpreet Singh (35'). While Canara Bank's experienced forward Nikkin Thimmaiah (38') equalised, a defence lapse by Canara Bank saw them concede a goal by Prabhdeep Singh (52').