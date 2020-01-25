Hockey India Senior Men National Championship | Tamil Nadu, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Central Secretariat secure wins on Day 2

In another well-contested Pool A match, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Chandigarh 5-2. After both teams were on par at half-time with 2-2 stalemate, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu picked up pace in their attack to score back-to-back goals in the final quarter that saw them emerge victorious. For the winners, Hassan M Basha (2'), Selvaraj Kanagaraj (9', 56'), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (47', 59') starred in the match while Jasdeep Singh (5') and Sanjay (21') scored a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh.