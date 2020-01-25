FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 | Hockey India names 32 athletes for the Men's National Coaching Camp

Hockey India has named 32 athletes for the Men's National Coaching Camp ahead of the Belgium tie in FIH Hockey Pro League 2020. After a good start to their maiden campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020, India look to continue their winning momentum against the World Champions.

After making an impressive start to their maiden campaign at the FIH Hockey Pro League with a brilliant 5-2 and 3-3 (SO 3-1) win against the Netherlands, Indian Men's Hockey Team will regroup for the National Coaching Camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of their tie against World Champions Belgium on 8 and 9 February 2020.

Hockey India on Saturday named 32 players for the Camp which will see the return of dragflicker and defender Varun Kumar who was out of action due to a nerve injury.

The Core Group continues to remain the same with a mix of experienced and young players including PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bhadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Chinglensana Singh, who made a good comeback against the Netherlands after a year-long hiatus also finds his name in the group along with young Striker Dilpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Dipsan Tirkey.

SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Gurjant Singh and Sumit too have been called up.

"The next two weeks, we will continue to stay focused on the process we have put in place. Improved fitness was one of our key strengths and it is important we keep up the optimal level. The players got a good week's break before returning to camp so I am expecting everyone to be fresh. As I had mentioned earlier, we need to improve one-on-one tackling, that will be one of the main focuses of our camp, and we look forward to the challenge against the World Champions," stated Chief Coach Graham Reid.

Members of the National Coaching Camp:

P R Sreejesh

Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Suraj Karkera

Harmanpreet Singh

Dilpreet Singh

Surender Kumar

Birendra Lakra

Rupinder Pal Singh

Gurinder Singh

Amit Rohidas

Kothajit Singh Khadangbam

Manpreet Singh

Hardik Singh

Nilakanta Sharma

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Simranjeet Singh

Akashdeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh

S V Sunil

Mandeep Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Gursahibjit Singh

Shamsher Singh

Varun Kumar

Jarmanpreet Singh

Dipsan Tirkey

Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Jaskaran Singh

Rajkumar Pal

Gurjant Singh

Sumit

Chinglensana Singh