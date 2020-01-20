Hockey India donates US$25,000 to Red Cross bushfire appeal

Hockey India are donating $US25,000 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. On behalf of the Hockey Australia Board, President Melanie Woosnam has expressed her thanks and gratitude to Hockey India President, Md. Mushtaque Ahmad for their generous support of Australia’s current bushfire crisis.

Hockey India are donating $US25,000 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal while also providing Hockey Australia with two playing shirts signed by the Indian Men’s and Women’s hockey teams to auction with all proceeds going to the cause.

“I want to note the wonderful support we have received from our international colleagues during this devastating time for our country. We acknowledge and sincerely thank Hockey India for their thoughts and their very charitable contribution to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal,” said Woosnam.

Hockey India, whose men’s team is competing in the FIH Pro League in 2020, are glad to provide their support.

“Hockey India and the hockey community in India has been overwhelmed by the devastating fires in Australia,” said Md. Mushtaque Ahmad.

“With this small contribution on behalf of Hockey India and the Indian hockey community we want to offer our heartfelt support to the cause and to Hockey Australia’s initiative.”