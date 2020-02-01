10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship | Sashastra Seema Bal & Steel Plant Sports Board advance to Final

In the first Semi-Final, Sashastra Seema Bal registered a convincing win over UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy beating them 8-1. Preeti (11’, 54’, 56’) and Manisha (17’, 27’, 59’) starred for the winning team scoring hat-tricks. Preeti continues to remain the top scorer in the tournament taking her tally to 12 goals, while Manisha is second with a total of nine goals. Anjika (36’) and Devi Longjam Bijeta (47’) scored a goal each for the winning team. The only goal scored for UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy came from Pooja (48’).