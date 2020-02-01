10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship | Sashastra Seema Bal & Steel Plant Sports Board advance to Final

Today at 10:40 AM
The Semi-Finals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (B Division) took place here on Friday at the Hockey Stadium, which saw Sashastra Seema Bal and Steel Plant Sports Board progress to the Final match to be held on Saturday. The two sides will play on February 1.
In the first Semi-Final, Sashastra Seema Bal registered a convincing win over UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy beating them 8-1. Preeti (11’, 54’, 56’) and Manisha (17’, 27’, 59’) starred for the winning team scoring hat-tricks. Preeti continues to remain the top scorer in the tournament taking her tally to 12 goals, while Manisha is second with a total of nine goals. Anjika (36’) and Devi Longjam Bijeta (47’) scored a goal each for the winning team. The only goal scored for UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy came from Pooja (48’).
In the second Semi-Final, Steel Plant Sports Board beat Bengaluru Hockey Association 6-0. Manisha Dhawal (7’, 39’) and Savita (10’,57’) scored two goals each for the winning team. Savita (10’) and Mamta Bhatt (22’) scored a goal each to help Steel Plant Sports Board to victory.
1st February, 3rd/4th Place - 1400hrs IST: Bengaluru Hockey Association vs UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy
1st February, Final - 1600hrs IST: Sashastra Seema Bal vs Steel Plant Sports Board
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe