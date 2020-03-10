La Liga fixtures to be played behind closed doors for next two weeks

Football in the La Liga and the Segunda in Spain will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak. The Council of Ministers came to the decision and comes a day after Italy made the decision to suspend all sporting activity for a month in lieu of the virus

Top flight football in Spain will be played behind closed doors after the Council of Ministers met on Tuesday and decided to take action reported ESPN. It will see the next two weeks of football in Spain’s La Liga and Segunda division will take place behind two weeks and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has immediately enforced the decision.

However, it’s not just La Liga and Segunda matches but even third and fourth division football matches with the country taking the decision to stem the growth of the coronavirus. Reports indicate that the Council of Ministry met with the Department of health and the La Liga are working with UEFA to try and postpone the Euros should a round of fixtures get cancelled.

A statement from the La Liga went on to reveal that the games will be played behind closed doors starting from today and it will continue for two weeks. It also added that the league and the Ministry of Health will be in contact with the RFEF looking to prioritize the health and safety of the fans, players and various other employees.

"According to the National Sport’s Council (CSD), La Liga matches will be played behind closed doors, from today until at least two rounds of fixtures. La Liga will be in constant contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD concerning their advice and future decisions,” the statement read.

“Putting the health of the fans, players, club employees and journalists first concerning the health crisis of COVID-19. Since a few weeks a go, La Liga has worked on alternative plans to co-ordinate with Uefa in the event that the health authorities postpone any games, putting in place a schedule to play rearranged matches.”

Official now from @LaLiga

Two weeks of games behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/dW228ffhfw — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) March 10, 2020