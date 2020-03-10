Door is still open for me to play for England, admits Jamie Vardy
Today at 2:07 PM
Leicester City star Jamie Vardy has admitted that he could play for England at the Euros with Gareth Southgate open to the move. The 33-year-old striker retired from international duty after the 2018 World Cup but injuries to Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane has seen Vardy’s name thrown in the ring.
The Leicester City striker is the Premier League’s top scorer with just nine games left on the docket and leads the race for the Golden Boot with 19 goals. That’s two more than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, three more than both Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah and four more than Danny Ings. But, with Harry Kane still recovering from a hamstring operation and Marcus Rashford out with a back-issue, Vardy’s name has been thrown about as an option for the Euro 2020.
While Gareth Southgate has been coy over his striking options in the future, the 33-year-old Leicester City star went on to admit that the door is open to him playing for England again in the near future. Vardy also added that there has been no official talks between him and Southgate with the England boss yet to make a proper decision over the future of his front-line.
"Who knows? Gareth and I both agreed the door would still be open for whatever reason and then we would sit down and have a talk about it [if needed]. We've not had the chat or anything yet and nothing has been spoken about. The lads (Kane and Rashford) are out injured, but they're looking to be back in time. So only time will tell," Vardy told Sky Sports.
