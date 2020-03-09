There maybe other criminal acts involving Ronaldinho and Roberto, admits Osmar Legal

Osmar Legal, the lawyer in charge of Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto's case, has admitted that there is an investigation into Ronaldinho to see if he committed any other crimes. The former Barcelona superstar was caught falsifying his passport in Paraguay and is jailed alongside his brother.

Ronaldinho, his brother and business manager, Roberto Assis are all being held in a Paraguayan jail, after the three were caught travelling, using falsified passports. The three were taken in custody on Saturday, when caught with the doctored passports and are still in jail with an investigation ongoing. The ex-Barcelona forward and his manager stayed Friday and Saturday night inside a jail cell, where the authorities arranged for them the possible facilities.

However, leading prosecutor Omar Legal went on to admit that the investigation into the three is still ongoing and that there are suspicions that there may be other crimes that Ronaldinho and his entourage may have committed in Paraguay.

“We are not yet able to say [anything] about the steps of the investigations, but there are indications that other crimes have been committed. They are being prosecuted for using false documents. The [false] passport they used to enter Paraguay was issued by legal authorities, but the data contained in the documents has been tampered with it was also clarified," admitted Legal.

"The charge against them is for using these documents. This investigation is still in the beginning and there may be other criminal acts involving Ronaldo and Roberto. It is important that they continue here in Paraguay during this process,” he added.