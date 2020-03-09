Reports | Chelsea to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen down the ranks at Chelsea and the Blues are looking towards Marc-Andre ter Stegen to replace the Spaniard next summer. The German goalkeeper is considered to be one of the best in the world but has been rumoured to be looking for a move away in the near future.

Chelsea are currently resting at the 4th position in Premier League but Frank Lampard is wary of the fragility with which the season has progressed and will reach its conclusion. A slight slip could see them fall behind in the race to Champions League spot and that is not something the Blues boss wants to see happen next season. Things are changing at Chelsea and reports indicate that Lampard's looking at a summer overhaul, targeting big names from around Europe.

The Express has claimed that the Blues are enquiring about Marc-Andre ter Stegen after learning that his relations with Barcelona great, Lionel Messi have entered a tense phase. The German keeper is regarded among the best in the world, alongside Jan Oblak, Ederson Moares and Alisson Becker with him reportedly set to be Germany's number one at the Euro 2020.

The goal is one area the West London side have been left hugely disappointed in despite them signing Kepa Arrizabalaga last summer when they made the Spaniard the most expensive keeper in the history of the game. Naturally with great price tags comes great burden, under which the former Atletico Bilbao goalkeeper has collapsed. So much so that Willy Caballero has been given an opportunity to shine but the ageing Argentine is no answer to Chelsea's worries.

Spanish rivals Real Madrid could inturn hurt FC Barcelona, as they continue their pursuit of Kepa who has always been admired by Los Blancos, but chose Chelsea instead, who were ready to break the bank for him. It will be interesting to see, if any advances in Real Madrid’s ambitions to bring Kepa to Madrid with them also looking towards Manchester United's David de Gea.