Paulo Dybala and Juventus are in talks over new contract, confirms Fabio Paratici

Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has revealed that the club considers Paulo Dybala to be a key part of their future and are in talks over a new deal. The Argentine has struggled under Maurizio Sarri but his performance levels haven't dipped with 25 goal contributions this season.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo is an overwhelming occasion for any club around the globe. Quite obviously when a figure like him arrives, many have to thrive in his shadow, without a choice. Paulo Dybala though has been persistent enough to showcase why he was the star at Juventus before the Portuguese forward’s arrival. With 16 goal contributions from 29 games this season in all competitions, the Juventus number 10 has validated his position at the Old Lady.

Both the club and sporting director Fabio Paratici, has always rated the Argentine highly and they want to make sure that the former Palermo star doesn't leave in the near future with them in talks over a new contract. Paratici also added that while Juventus do have a large squad of players and competition for palaces, Dybala plays a key role in any future the club has.

"He is a fundamental player, the Juventus Number 10, we know what he represents for us and his value. We've already had some initial discussions before January, agreed to talk further nearer to the end of the season, but having said that, we have a large squad with a great deal of competition for places," Paratici told DAZN.

The Red Devils have also shown keen interest in bringing Dybala to Old Trafford, but Juventus never entered friendly negotiations, and the Manchester side settled for Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes. However, Tottenham came the closest to a move last summer but nothing materialized and Dybala went onto admit that he was close to an exit last season but he wanted to stay in Turin and prove himself.

"I was close to leaving. That was in the club's thinking, I knew. Until the last minute, we were waiting. I have two years left on my contract. That's not a short time but it's not a long one either. We'll see what plans Juventus have, if they think I might leave in the next market or if they want me to stay," Dybala told The Guardian in January.