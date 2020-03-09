Manchester United are improving but we need more to win titles, confesses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite a convincing win over Manchester City, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his side still need a lot more to win titles again. The Red Devils and Solskjaer managed to outfox Pep Guardiola and walked away with their first win at Old Trafford against City since 2015.

Both the goals stemmed from mistakes by Ederson, with the Brazilian not up to par against Manchester United, and it saw City walk away with their first loss at Old Trafford in nearly half a decade. However, more importantly, it allowed Solskjaer to join an elite group of managers to have beaten a Pep Guardiola side twice in one single season. It has seen many call Manchester United favourites for the top four this season despite Chelsea’s three-point lead over the Red Devils.

But Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on to admit that his side are nowhere close to being title challengers and said that they still need reinforcements to help their cause. He also added that Manchester United have come leaps and bounds since he took over and the club now have a great bunch of players who are always looking to improve and better themselves.

"It's a privilege to be their manager. They give absolutely everything. They know they are all good players but they want to learn as well. We feel we are improving as a squad and a team. We feel the fans want us to do well and they see what we are doing, so it is getting better and better. But we are still fifth. We need points to catch Chelsea and Leicester, so need to keep plugging away," Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

“We feel we are improving all the time. We know we lack one, two, three players to be considered a title contender and some experience. We are just going to start talking about going up the table, getting more points. Chelsea and Leicester are too far ahead for my liking."