Everton were miserable but take nothing away from Chelsea, asserts Roy Keane

Roy Keane has waxed praise about Chelsea's performance against Everton but claimed that the Toffees made it too easy for the Blues. The hosts walked away with a 4-0 win against former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti and his Everton side with the Toffees struggling to lay a paw on the Blues.

Everton must have been shattered by their own display, unable to take the match anywhere near the reverse fixture, that saw the Toffees win 3-1 at Goodison Park. His 4-4-2 tactics against his former club clearly failed, as Dominic Calvert Lewin and Richarlison kept waiting for opportunities to hop on. The ride just gets even bumpier ahead for Ancelotti and his team, as a challenging Merseyside derby against league leaders Liverpool awaits them.

Chelsea put up a scintillating performance that proved too much for Everton to keep up with. A superb first-half display followed by quick second-half goals saw the West London side seal the fate of the game, long before the final whistle. Roy Keane was all praise for the Blues, who made Everton look “non-existent” on the field and he also claimed that the Blues made full use of the space handed to them by the Toffees.

“Everton have been shocking. No pressure on the ball, people passive, not getting to people. It is lovely from Chelsea, really lovely play, simple quick passing, Pedro running off people. But Everton made it easier for the Blues. First thought from midfield is ‘can I pass it forward?’ Lovely link-up, Giroud and Barkley. It’s so simple but brilliant and that is what we love about the game," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"The whole package. The striker looking for it, Barkley lovely weight of pass, brilliant, brilliant goal. But Everton, my goodness. It is all well and good playing 4-4-2 but you have got to have legs in there. The two lads in the middle of the park for Everton are non-existent. It’s too easy for Chelsea.”