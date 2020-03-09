Chelsea blocked my move to Tottenham and Lazio in January, reveals Olivier Giroud
Today at 12:49 PM
Olivier Giroud has revealed that Chelsea blocked his move to Tottenham in January with the North Londoners keen on a move for the striker. The former Arsenal forward has struggled to get game-time at Stamford Bridge this season but injuries has seen Frank Lampard’s stance on the Frenchman change.
The Frenchman was linked with a move away in the January with him struggling to get game-time at Stamford Bridge. The likes of Inter Milan, Lazio and Tottenham were all heavily linked with a move away in the winter window with the Nerazzurri long presented as the most likely destination for the 2018 World Cup winner, but no move materialized.
However, in an interview, Giroud went on to admit that the interest from Inter Milan, Lazio and Tottenham was real with all three sides keen on a move and he was interested in leaving the Blues. But the Frenchman also added that Chelsea blocked the move to both Tottenham and Lazio with him refusing to go on strike as he knew he would be staying at Stamford Bridge.
“The most interesting for me was Inter Milan. The problem was that it dragged on. Lazio and Tottenham were there too, but I was blocked. I knew I shouldn’t go on strike, or go to sulk in the locker room. Because it wasn’t me, and because I knew there was a good chance I would stay at Chelsea,” Giroud told Telefoot.
