Chelsea blocked my move to Tottenham and Lazio in January, reveals Olivier Giroud

The Frenchman was linked with a move away in the January with him struggling to get game-time at Stamford Bridge. The likes of Inter Milan, Lazio and Tottenham were all heavily linked with a move away in the winter window with the Nerazzurri long presented as the most likely destination for the 2018 World Cup winner, but no move materialized.

However, in an interview, Giroud went on to admit that the interest from Inter Milan, Lazio and Tottenham was real with all three sides keen on a move and he was interested in leaving the Blues. But the Frenchman also added that Chelsea blocked the move to both Tottenham and Lazio with him refusing to go on strike as he knew he would be staying at Stamford Bridge.