There are still problems with the VAR system, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that there are still problems with the Premier League’s VAR system despite Liverpool winning against Bournemouth. The Cherries pulled forward with an early goal despite what looked like a push on Joe Gomez with the goal not ruled out despite a VAR check.

The hosts did recover via goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to walk away with yet another home win to end a streak of back-to-back defeats. However, while Bournemouth had chances in the second half, Liverpool did as well, but the Reds failed to take advantage and had to settle for two goals ahead of a crucial clash against Atletico Madrid.

But with Callum Wilson’s goal standing, Jurgen Klopp went on to admit that while he regrets his celebration after Sadio Mane’s second goal, there are still problems with the VAR. He also added that the phrase ‘clear and obvious’ is just something that referees use to hide behind and that their ruling after Callum Wilson's foul on Gomez made no sense.

"To be honest, that happened [the celebration]. I didn't want it, do I want to do it now? No. But in that moment, I just don't understand how it could be a goal. There's situations, we talk about it, but we have to make the decision. It shows the problems in VAR still existing. It's not VAR, the system, it's a human being and the rules. It was a foul. The touch was enough to let Joe struggle, it's a foul, nothing else,” Klopp said in his post match conference.

"The question is how is it possible you have a look at it and don't say, 'ah yes, that's a foul'. Mike Dean [fourth official] I'm sure sees it's a foul but cannot intervene any more so he says let's go to VAR, and it hides behind the phrase 'not clear and obvious'. It makes no sense, a foul is a foul, no foul is no foul, but if it's that clear, you look at it and say come on.