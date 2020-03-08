Reports | Inter Milan considering move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Today at 6:55 PM
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is entering the last year of his contract and with no prospect of any trophy at Arsenal, is all set to leave. Antonio Conte has restored Inter Milan as an Italian giant once again, and Arsenal will have troubles retaining their striker when the Nerazzuri knock his door.
Antonio Conte has cleared his intentions that he wants to take Inter Milan to new heights and Calciomercato have reported that his plans include the signing of Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. With Paris-Saint Germain looking to make Mauro Icardi’s loan deal permanent, Aubameyang should make the ideal replacement at Inter and reports indicate that the Serie A giants are confident over a move.
The Gabon striker will have to share the front-line at the San Siro, something that he does with Alexander Lacazette at Arsenal. If the Nerruzari are able to lure him, the move should see Lautaro Martinez leave for Barcelona. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move away and Barcelona are his top suitors with the Catalan giants looking for Luis Suarez's long term replacement.
However, Italy isn’t an unexplored territory for the former Dortmund striker, who had a brief stint with AC Milan and it's one of the reasons as to why Inter Milan have shortlisted the 30-year-old. That combined with the fact that Aubameyang enters the final year of his contract next season has caused issues for Arsenal and reports indicate that they might be willing to sell the former Dortmund star.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.