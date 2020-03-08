Reports | Chelsea monitoring Manchester United's Dean Henderson over summer move

Dean Henderson is enjoying his time at Sheffield United as they are currently positioned at 6th spot, one above his parent club. In Henderson’s presence, Sheffield have managed a total of 10 clean sheets, with the shot-stopper being a regular starter. The Blues’ record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga is out of favor under Lampard following his unprofessional behavior and is playing a substitute to experienced but less preferred, William Caballero.

The young goalie is highly rated by Solskjaer but is third choice at the club behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero which has seen the Mirror report that the Blues are considering a summer move. The Stamford Bridge side have been scouting the Sheffield United man but he is not high up on their shortlist with the club also looking at Andre Onana, Nick Pope and even Marc-Andre ter Stegen.